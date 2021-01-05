NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls targetting the 74.80s

- NZD/JPY bulls taking back control on the daily chart.
- The monthly chart, however, is overextended to the upside.
NZD/JPY is on the brink of an upside extension while price holds above the daily 61.8% Fibonacci and the 10-day moving average.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the market's stricture and bullish bias.
Monthly chart
The price is overextended on the monthly chart and is due to a correction:
However, while at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is not out of the question, the price is holding above a significant support level.
Weekly chart
As can be seen on the weekly chart, the price tested the support with a significant rejection followed by a follow-through to the upside and a new high.
This leaves the bulls in control.
Daily chart
From a daily perspective, the price is offering a bullish bias as well following a meaningful correction to the 61.8% Fibonacci.
So long as the 10-day moving average holds, the price would now be expected to extend higher from here and opportunities could be found on the lower time frames.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
