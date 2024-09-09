NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls regain control, bear’s grip weakens

- The NZD/JPY pair rose by 0.15% in Monday's session but remains below 88.00.
- The pair is currently trading in a range between 87.50 and 88.40.
- Bears have the 87.000 threshold on their sight.
The NZD/JPY pair has recovered some of its recent losses, suggesting that the bears' grip is weakening. In the meantime, indicators remain in negative terrain and the outlook suggests that the sellers are taking a breather.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) flattened below 50, indicating that the bears are losing momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) printed a red bar which indicates a steady selling pressure.
NZD/JPY daily chart
After having fallen below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 89.60, bulls have stepped up action to defend the 87.50 support which might have parked the pair from further southers movements. If the buying continues, critical resistance levels appear at 89.00, 89.50, and 90.00.
Overall, the technical picture for the NZD/JPY pair is mixed. The pair is showing signs of a potential reversal, but it remains below its key moving averages. If the pair can break above its 20-day SMA, it could signal a further rally in the pair. Meanwhile, bears command.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
