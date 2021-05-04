NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking for break of hourly structure

NZD/USD is moving on in a bullish environment where the US dollar has been on the backfoot.

NZD/JPY bulls are encouraged by the prospects of daily support now holding.

NZD/USD has been in the hands of the bears at the start of the week as the US dollar unwinds. USD/JPY has also been on the backfoot but the commodity sector is getting a risk-on boost.

This has given prospects of a bid and continuation in the cross as follows:

NZD/JPY daily chart

The bullish trend is dominant on the daily chart and the retracement is deep enough to presume that there is now plenty of demand from a prior resistance structure to help propel the price forward for a fresh cycle high in the coming days.

NZD/JPY lower time frames

As illustrated above in the 4-hour time frame, the bulls need to get above the current resistance and the same can be said from the hourly perspective where the various anticipated resistance have been noted: