NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish momentum strengthens, threatens 92.00

- NZD/JPY sees a continuation of its uptrend with buying pressure dominating.
- Technical indicators, including the RSI and MACD, support the bullish outlook.
- The pair attempting to breach the 100 and 200-day SMA convergence.
Wednesday's trading session witnessed sustained buying pressure in NZD/JPY, leading to a 0.45% increase to 91.65. The pair extended its upward momentum from previous sessions, indicating a growing bullish sentiment.
Technical indicators reinforce the positive outlook for NZD/JPY. The RSI, which measures the strength of buying pressure, has risen to 60 and the upward sloping movement suggests that buying pressure is increasing. The MACD, which measures the relationship between the pair's short-term and long-term moving averages, also supports the bullish sentiment. The histogram is green and flat, indicating that buying pressure is dominant.
Key support and resistance levels remain relevant, with support at 91.50,91.30 and 91.00 and resistances are seen at 92.00 (100 and 200-day SMA convergence), 92.30 and 92.50. These levels are likely to influence the pair's price action in the near term. The 20-day SMA, a crucial support level, has successfully held off selling pressure, contributing to the pair's bullish bias.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD risks a deeper drop below 0.6600
AUD/USD quickly eroded Tuesday’s gains and came under renewed and quite strong selling pressure on Wednesday, challenging the 0.6620-0.6630 zone, where the critical 200-day SMA converges.
EUR/USD: Upcoming PMIs could bring some relief
The growing downward pressure pushed EUR/USD to new lows around 1.0760 for the first time since late July. This move was largely driven by the US dollar’s strong performance and the lack of meaningful news from ECB policymakers.
Gold declines to $2,720 corrective decline may continue
Gold price retreats from the all-time-high it set near $2,560 earlier in the day and trades slightly below $2,720. Rising US Treasury bond yields and the unabated US Dollar (USD) strength makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground midweek.
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen misses key deadline, XRP slips nearly 3%
Ripple (XRP) trades at $0.5189 on Wednesday, October 23. The key market movers for the native token of the XRPLedger are the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.
BRICS Russia summit begins with false claim the bloc has larger GDP than G7
Russian President Vladimir Putin should check his facts. In a speech at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on October 18, the Russian President came up with some interesting fantasy statistics about the size of the association’s GDP.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.