NZD/JPY price analysis: Bullish bias prevails as bears run out of steam

- The NZD/JPY is currently trading at 91.63, registering gains of 0.32% in Wednesday's session.
- The daily chart analysis reveals consistent bullish sentiment, with RSI and MACD affirming positive momentum.
- Hourly indicators also show a dominant bullish bias.
In Wednesday's session, the NZD/JPY was spotted at 91.63, reflecting a 0.32% gain as bears seem to run out of steam after two sessions of losses..
Beginning with the daily chart analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests sustained positive sentiment as it consistently lies within the upbeat territory, without stepping into the overbought space. Simultaneously, the MACD histogram prints green bars and shows a rising trend, reinforcing the positive momentum depicted by the RSI. Moreover, the cross maintains its position above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), signaling continued control by the bulls in large time frames.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Shifting towards the hourly analysis, the RSI readings fluctuate around the positive zone, while the MACD histogram continues printing green bars but seems to be flattening and falling into the negative domain. This aligns with the picture painted by the daily indicators, further solidifying the perception of a dominant bullish bias but the MACD leaves the door open for further downside.
NZD/JPY hourly chart
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|91.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.46
|Daily SMA50
|89.95
|Daily SMA100
|89.54
|Daily SMA200
|88.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.59
|Previous Daily Low
|91.04
|Previous Weekly High
|91.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.77
|Previous Monthly High
|90.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off lows and refocuses on 0.6500
AUD/USD grabbed fresh upside traction and approached the key 0.6500 region on the back of renewed selling pressure in the dollar, all ahead of the release of the key labour market report in Australia.
EUR/USD meets some support around 1.0700… for now
EUR/USD regained some balance and managed to capitalize the knee-jerk in the greenback, advancing modestly north of 1.0700 the figure amidst the generalized upbeat mood in the risk complex.
Gold recovers after posting a fresh 2024 low
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Bitcoin price leaves $50,000 milestone in rearview mirror despite SEC chair’s negative assertions about BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steadfast after a bold foray past the $50,000 milestone. With the bulls not showing any signs of stopping, the king of cryptocurrency now has a new target with millions of BTC shorts progressively facing disappointment.
Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures may give a temporal boost to the Aussie Premium
Australia will unveil January employment figures on Thursday, alongside February Consumer Inflation Expectations. Market participants anticipate the country has added 30,000 new jobs in the month, after losing 65,100 in December.