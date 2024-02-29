NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears take control conquering key level, hourly chart signals oversold conditions

Despite the bearish signals from the daily and hourly charts, the pair is still in broader bullish territory as it lies above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), showing that long-term buyers are still in command. This discrepancy could imply a temporary bearish correction within an overall bullish trend ordained by the alignment of the SMAs.

Shifting focus to the hourly chart, the RSI is noticeably near the oversold territories revealing how the selling pressure has accelerated. This is further strengthened when topped by the continuous red bars on the MACD in the hourly chart cementing the argument for the increased selling pace.

Based on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), the pair has recently fallen from positive territories into negative. Yet, before this transposition, the pair spent considerable time in overbought territories, which could indicate profit-taking movements. Turning now to the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram, an uninterrupted sequence of increasing red bars is seen. These highlight an expansion in negative momentum, suggesting that sellers are currently dictating the market dynamics.

In Thursday's session, the NZD/JPY pair is trading substantially lower at around the 91.20 level, implying a potent selling momentum marking a 0.73% decrease on the day. Despite the immediate downward inclination, the pair maintains its stance in a broader bullish territory as long-term buyers retain control and these movements could be considered as a consolidation phase after reaching multi-year highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.