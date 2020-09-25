NZD/JPY Price Analysis: 3:1 R/R setup to the upside

This is a developing story

NZD/JPY is showing signs of bullish potential for a day trade.

Bulls will look for a restest of the support structure for a run higher.

NZD/JPY has made a move to the upside following a healthy correction of the hourly impulse.

This gives rise to the prospects of further gains before the week is out offering a 1:3 risk to reward ratio (R/R) and high probability trade setup on the hourly time frame, administered and monitored from a 15-min time scale.

Hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the price has made a concerted effort to the upside and has corrected in what could be the start of the next bullish impulse.

15-min chart

There is a buy limit that needs to be filled if the price doesn't just bolt, that will reward the position with a 1:3 risk to reward ratio.

The stop loss will be moved to breakeven if there is a new support structure formed to the upside.

More to come...