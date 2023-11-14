NZD/JPY finds eight year high as Yen slumps, Kiwi heads for 90.50

- The NZD/JPY is climbing into multi-year highs as broader markets flip on the risk switch.
- Light data on the calendar for both currencies in the early week sees market sentiment the primary driver.
- Up Next: Japan GDP figures due early Wednesday.
The NZD/JPY is chalking in multi-year highs as market sentiment surges and sends the safe haven Yen (JPY lower against the Kiwi (NZD). Tuesday's rally sees the Kiwi reaching its highest bids against the Yen in eight years.
New Zealand data remains limited on the economic calendar this week, though early Tuesday did see the NZ Food Price Index for October print at -0.9% compared to September's reading of -0.4%.
Wednesday's early market session will be seeing Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the 3rd quarter. Quarter-on-quarter GDP is forecast to decline from 1.2% to -0.1%, while the annualized reading is expected to steepen the decline from 4.8% to -0.6%.
NZD/JPY Technical Outlook
With the Kiwi's climb into 90.20, the NZD has rallied 1.5% against the Yen in a mere four hours, and the pair is set for a continued run towards 90.50 if bidders can keep the momentum going.
Intraday technical support sits at the top of the last swing high near 89.50, with dynamic support from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) sitting just south of 89.30.
The NZD/JPY's previous long-term high was set at 90.20 back in September, and a second run at the high water mark is allowing the Kiwi to find some give in the Yen.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500 ahead of UK inflation data
GBP/USD floats around 1.2480 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair saw a notable surge of 1.79%, reaching the 1.2500 zone following the release of weaker US inflation data overnight.
EUR/USD remains capped below the 1.0900 mark amid overbought condition
The EUR/USD surges above 1.0850 but faces rejection below the 1.0900 mark during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and supports the EUR/USD pair.
Gold holds steady just below weekly high touched on Tuesday amid weaker USD
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. The USD ticks higher and recovers a part of the previous day's slump to its lowest level since September 1.
Polygon powers Layer 2 network, aims to connect 50 million users to Ethereum
OKX used Polygon’s open-source codebase, CDK, to build a Layer 2 network X1 that onboards its users to the Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon’s technology makes it possible for users to join the global on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum and access other CDK chain’s liquidity.
CPI down to 3.2%: Is the inflation battle won?
Prior to 2022 and 2023, the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcements from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) were a point of interest but not a make-or-break event. However, all eyes have been on the CPI lately, and October’s print gave the financial markets a big jolt.