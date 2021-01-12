NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls getting back into gear above 10-dma

- NZD/CHF pulls back to support of the 10-day moving average.
- The upside bias is apparent on the daily chart, with work to do still on the 4-hour time frame.
NZD/CHF is offering a bullish bias on the daily chart as it holds above the 10-day moving average and confluence with significant Fibonacci retracements.
The following is a topdown analysis depicting a bullish bias, but with still some work to do on the lower time frames.
Daily chart
On a measured retracement of the correction to the 10-day moving average, bulls can target a -0.272% Fibonacci target of 0.6460 as the range stands currently.
4-hour chart
The environment on the 4-hour chart is not bullish enough with the price below the 10 moving average and resistance structure.
However, on a break of and restest, then the bulls will have the upper hand on a hold of the old resistance now turned support.
The setup would offer a 1:3 risk to reward opportunity with a stop loss below the newly formed structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7700 amid US dollar strength, challenges to risk
AUD/USD struggles to keep latest bounce off 0.7665. AUD/USD stays defensive around the 0.7700 threshold, despite the latest corrective pullback, during early Tuesday morning in Asia. Risks dwindle amid virus woes, stimulus hopes and Sino-American tussle.
Gold bears seek further clarity around $1,850
Gold prices consolidate while picking up the bids near $1,848 during the initial Asian trading on Tuesday. Gold struggles to keep corrective pullback from six-week low. Lack of major data/events highlights risk moves as the main catalysts.
GBP/USD: Keeps downside break of 21-day SMA
GBP/USD consolidates recent losses after declining to two-week low. The cable pair dropped to the fresh low since late-December after breaking 21-day SMA the previous day. However, the following retracement keeps the quote above the 1.3500 round-figure.
Dollar rally gains momentum in new trading week
As we kick off the second week of January, the greenback extended its gains against all of the major currencies. Despite the first month of job losses in April, the uptick in manufacturing and service sector activity combined with the jump in wages last month renewed demand for US dollars.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.