NZ: Retail spending rose by 2.6% in November – Westpac

Satish Ranchhod, Senior Economist at Westpac said that Wednesday’s New Zealand’s Retail Spending that was a strong result, well ahead of their own and market forecasts.
Key Quotes:
“New Zealand households ran back to the shops in November, as households rushed to take advantage of global sales events like Single’s Day and Black Friday. That saw retail spending levels rising a massive 2.6% over the month. That was well above our forecast for a 1% rise and the average analyst forecast for a 0.5% increase.
Looking back over the past year, retail spending levels are 5.1% higher than they were this time last year.
Given the extent of the November rise, there’s a chance we’ll see some pull back next month. It looks like the growing prevalence of November sales has prompted price savvy consumers to bring forward their spending from the traditional Christmas shopping period.
Nevertheless, we still expect that the lift in sales levels since August will be sustained through the final part of the year and into 2020. That’s been underpinned by low interest rates and a more general lift in demand in the economy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pares early losses, all eyes on FOMC, UK election
GBP/USD tries to overcome market pessimism spread through the YouGov MRP poll. The recent polls tilt towards a hung parliament, Tories get broad criticism. The US Fed’s dot plot, Powell’s speech will be the key to watch.
EUR/USD: Dec. 4 high is key resistance, focus on Fed rate decision
The Dec. 4 high of 1.1116 is the level to beat for the EUR bulls. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep rates unchanged. Dollar to take a beating if the Fed cites higher inflation as a prerequisite for a rate hike.
Forex Today: Shirking majority for Johnson, Fed to stand pat through 2020?
Forex today witnessed some volatility early in Wednesday’s Asian trading, in the face of increased odds of a hung UK parliament and New Zealand’s (NZ) Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Update while uncertainty on the Dec 15. US tariffs kept the moves in check.
Gold stalls two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade jitters continue
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while hovering below $ 1465 on Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying interest ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel
USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.