NZ PM Ardern: Signs that lockdown is working

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern was on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, noting that there are signs that the lockdown is working.

Additional quotes

Testing more people.

Growth in new cases remains consistent.

Suggests what we are doing is working.

Always the possibility of setbacks, but we appear to be on track.

NZD/USD reaction

The above remarks are adding onto the recent bullish momentum seen in the Kiwi dollar, as NZD/USD gains 0.53% to now trade at 0.5960.