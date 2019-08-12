NZ PM Ardern: Economy in good shape, low rates a global phenomenon

Reuters reports the latest comments from the New Zealand (NZ) PM Ardern, with the key headlines found below.

NZ economy is in good shape. Low interest rates are a global phenomenon. Low interest rates are good news for borrowers. We are mindful of role we play in stimulating economy. Constantly looking at what other stimulus we can do.

The Kiwi trades better bid near daily highs reached at 0.6475. The spot fell sharply to 0.6439 after New Zealand’s Treasury said in early trades that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to minus 0.35% in a crisis.