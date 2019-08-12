New Zealand Treasury: RBNZ could cut OCR to minus 0.35% in a crisis

NZD lower onNew Zealand Treasury confirming RBNZ could cut OCR to minus 0.35% in a crisis.

AUD/NZD spikes to a high of 1.0512 and NZD/USD to a low of 0.6438.

New Zealand Treasury has come out and confirmed that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, (RBNZ), could cut OCR to minus 0.35% in a crisis. This follows a series of similar reports from various origins of late which have pressured the NZD lower, topped off by a surprise 50 basis point cut by the RBNZ) earlier this month.

Key notes:

Sees asset purchases as less appealing tool.

FX implications:

This has sens the NZD/USD lower on the session so far which is supporting AUD/NZD t a high of 1.0512.