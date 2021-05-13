NZ PM Ardern: Cautious on international travel reopening, the bar is high

The government is work on ways to phase the reopening of the border continues, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.
Additional comments
However, the bar for travel bubbles with other countries is high.
We can explore travel bubbles with other countries.
Plans to pursue an enhanced trade relationship with the US.
NZD/USD reaction
NZD/USD is extending the bounce towards 0.7200, as the US dollar corrects amid improved market mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.