NZ CPI Preview: Forecasts from four major banks, inflation likely to take a step downwards

We recently updated our estimates for the fourth quarter CPI in New Zealand, and expect a 0.4% QoQ print which translates into 4.6% YoY. Consensus is centred at 4.7%, signalling that expectations are for a marked undershot compared to the latest RBNZ fourth quarter CPI projections at 5.0%.

We expect Q4 CPI inflation to print on consensus at 0.5% QoQ (RBNZ: 0.8%), decelerating sharply from the 1.8% QoQ in Q3. This lifts the annual headline to 4.7% YoY, also much lower than 5.6% YoY last quarter. Food prices are likely to be a big drag this quarter, down 1.1% QoQ while petrol prices continue to be on the retreat. However, rent prices appear more sticky and could be a concern to the RBNZ, especially after it flagged that strong population growth poses upside risk to inflation. If CPI inflation does print below RBNZ's forecast, the RBNZ may scale back its hawkish rhetoric at the Feb meeting given the disappointing economic data (e.g., GDP, labour market) in Q4.

Inflation is set to again fall short of the RBNZ’s forecasts. We expect consumer prices to have risen by 0.5% in the December quarter, leaving them up 4.7% over the past 12 months. In contrast, the RBNZ’s last published forecasts assumed a 0.8% rise over the quarter (+5.0% for the year to December). Our lower inflation forecast reflects softness in the prices for volatile items like international airfares and food over the past quarter, as signalled by Stats NZ’s expanded suite of monthly price indicators. The bigger question is what’s happening to the underlying trend in prices. We expect most core inflation measures – including measures of domestic price pressures – will moderate, but remain at levels well above the RBNZ’s target range.

We expect annual CPI inflation to decelerate sharply to 4.7% YoY in Q4, below the RBNZ’s November MPS forecast of 5.0% YoY. However, the expected downward surprise versus RBNZ’s November forecast is driven entirely by the tradables component, which we expect to fall from 4.7% to 3.4% YoY. We expect non-tradable inflation of 5.7% YoY, in line with the RBNZ’s November forecast. Given the RBNZ’s focus on this component, it’s surprises here that will matter for the OCR outlook, particularly in context of the RBNZ’s impatience as expressed in the November Monetary Policy Statement. We see the risks as balanced around 5.7%. We expect the suite of core inflation measures to move materially lower. This is absolutely what the RBNZ needs to see, but we are cognisant that these measures are also influenced by weaker tradable inflation, whereas the RBNZ’s primary focus is domestic inflation risks.

Headline CPI is expected to rise by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter vs. 1.8% in Q3, while the year-on-year rate is expected at 4.7% vs. the prior release of 5.6%. If so, it would be the lowest since Q2 2021. The RBNZ’s Q4 CPI projection is higher at 0.8% QoQ and 5.0% YoY.

New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for the fourth quarter (Q4) will be released on Tuesday, January 23 at 21:45 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming NZ inflation data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.