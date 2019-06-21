NY Fed's GDP Nowcast for second-quarter unchanged 1.4%

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report, the U.S. economy is expected to expand by 1.4% in the second quarter and 1.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

"News from this week's data releases left the nowcast for 2019:Q2 largely unchanged and decreased the nowcast for 2019:Q3 by 0.4 percentage point," the Bank said. "For 2019:Q3, negative surprises from regional survey data drove most of the decrease."

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and continues to move sideways above 96.50.