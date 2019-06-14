NY Fed's GDP Nowcast for second-quarter rises to 1.4% from 1%

"The New York Fed Staff Nowcast stands at 1.4% for 2019:Q2 and 1.7% for 2019:Q3," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Friday.

"News from this week's data releases increased the nowcast for both 2019:Q2 and 2019:Q3 by 0.4% point," the bank noted. "Positive surprises from retail sales, capacity utilization, and industrial production data drove the increase."