NY Fed: Treasury purchases next week will be lowered to $25 billion

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Friday that it will purchase approximately $5 billion in Treasury securities every day next week.

With this decision, the total amount of weekly purchases will be lowered to $25 billion from $30 billion this week.

Market reaction

This announcement had little to no impact on the USD's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.42% on a daily basis at 99.84. Despite Friday's recovery, the index remains on track to finish the week around 0.5% lower.