NY Fed: Treasury purchases next week will be lowered to $20 billion

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Friday that it will purchase approximately $4 billion in Treasury securities every day next week.

With this decision, the total amount of weekly purchases will be lowered to $20 billion from $22.5 billion this week.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this announcement and was last seen gaining 0.18% on the day at 96.95. Meanwhile, major equity indexes in the US were up between 3.35% and 1.9% on a daily basis.