NY Fed Report: Total household debt rose by $85 billion to $14.64 trillion in Q1

In a recently published report, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that the total household debt in the US increased by $85 billion to $14.64 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Mortgage balances rose by $117 billion in Q1 of 2021 to $10.16 trillion."
"Credit card balances declined by $49 billion in Q1, the second-largest quarterly decline since Q2 2020."
"Mortgage originations, including refinances, reached $1.1 trillion, only slightly below the record reached in Q4 2020."
"Auto and student loan balances increased by $8 billion and $29 billion, respectively."
"Only 15% of the $153 billion of new auto loans were to borrowers with credit scores below 620, the lowest in the history of the data."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index continues to push higher in the American trading hours and was last seen gaining 0.55% on the day at 90.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.41 after US inflation beats estimates
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.41 after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD retreats below $1,830 after CPI-inspired fluctuations
XAU/USD fluctuated wildly after April inflation data from US. 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2% on Wednesday. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,820.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.