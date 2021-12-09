Nvidia Stock Price and Forecast: Why NVDA stock is set to fall further

- Nvidia shares closed nearly 2% lower on Wednesday.
- NVDA has recovered from Omicron losses last week.
- NVDA is seeing profit-taking ahead of the year-end.
Nvidia shares did not participate in the tech-led continuation rally on Wednesday as the stock lost just under 2% and closed at $318.26. Record highs were set last week at $346.47 before Omicron fears hobbled the market. Nvidia had a very shaky day on Monday but recovered well to close just over $300. The stock had traded as low as $280 in what appeared to be some panic-led selling that had all the appearance of some stops being triggered. Tuesday was back to business as usual with an 8% gain, but momentum failed to materialize yesterday. This could signal more losses ahead. The stock is up hugely for 2021, 143% to be exact, so profit-taking is going to be a headwind until the year end in our view.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock chart, 1-hour
Nvidia (NVDA) stock news
The proposed Arm Ltd. takeover by Nvidia has come under further scrutiny as it emerged that the Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against the deal. The Information reported yesterday that Nvidia had proposed to settle the deal, but the FTC rejected this. According to the exclusive article, "Nvidia proposed creating an independent company to license Arm’s designs and provide technical support to customers such as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon. Nvidia would give control of the licensing company to new investors, according to three people with direct knowledge of the settlement offer, which hasn’t been previously reported."
Wall Street analysts are now putting the probability of the deal going through as highly unlikely, and that may be hitting sentiment as well as year-end profit-taking.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock forecast
The hammer candle from Monday is interesting. The bulls can argue the spike below $300 was swiftly rejected, but in order for this argument to be proven Nvidia needs to break to fresh record highs. Otherwise, bears will likely have another look lower to see if buyers are still there to defend the sub-$300 level. Nvidia needs to break $340 this week in our opinion to set up for more gains. Otherwise, $300 will be tested, and that will lead to a move to $267 pretty quickly if buyers fail to materialize. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in a downtrend and has been signaling a bearish divergence. MACD has also crossed bearishly.
NVDA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on dovish ECB headlines
EUR/USD is extending the drop towards 1.1300 after the ECB is debating over a potential increase in the APP at its meeting next week. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood. Omicron, US-China woes keep investors on the edge.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid Omicron jitters, USD rebound
GBP/USD is trading flat around 1.3200, struggling to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from a one-year low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters pushed back BoE rate hike expectations and undermined the pound. Resurgent USD demand further stalled aggressive bullish bets.
Gold eases towards $1,780 on resurgent USD demand
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,790 amid broad US dollar reboud. Market sentiment dwindles as virus-linked news battles geopolitical fears, Fed rate hike concerns. Friday’s US CPI becomes crucial as inflation expectations improve.
Analysts believe Ripple could beat SEC lawsuit on one condition
Experts are weighing in on the possible closure of the payments giant's lawsuit with the SEC. Analysts predict that the payment giant's win in the SEC vs. Ripple case could push XRP to a new high.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?