- NVDA breaks out as post-earnings run continues.
- NVIDIA stock made a new all-time high on Monday.
- Shares surging despite regulatory pressure over ARM purchase.
NVIDIA stock posted a new 52-week and all-time high on Monday as the stock surged nearly 6% to close at $219.58. This is despite some regulatory hurdles being placed in the way of bulls by the UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). NVIDIA has proposed to purchase ARM in a potential $40 billion deal. ARM is a UK chipmaker, and the sector is under recent merger focus as a global semiconductor chip shortage hits many industries. President Biden set up a task force to help US companies deal with the issue and to address shortages. The most recent earnings season has seen many companies comment on chip shortages and how these are impacting investment and growth plans. As a result, many chip makers have announced plans to step up production and or announced mergers to try and increase capacity. China recently approved Maxim being bought by Analog Devices, and NVIDIA has looked to keep pace with the industry consolidation by attempting to buy ARM.
However, the UK Competition & Markets Authority announced on Friday that it had concerns over the proposed merger. Reuters reported the CMA saying the deal could lead to "significant competition concerns" and "the CMA found that the merger should be progressed to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation on competition grounds." NVIDIA has reportedly offered remedies, but the CMA did not think they would help. "We're concerned that NVIDIA controlling ARM could create real problems for NVIDIA's rivals by limiting their access to key technologies and ultimately stifling innovation across a number of important and growing markets," said Andrea Coscelli, head of the Competition & Markets Authority.
All in all not positive news so the performance of NVDA stock yesterday in hitting new highs is even more impressive and shows us also the power of technical analysis as the breakout pattern emerged despite this backdrop.
NVDA statistics
|Market Cap
|$547 billion
|Price/Earnings
|74
|Price/Sales
|31
|Price/Book
|30
|Enterprise Value
|$486 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.64
|Net Margin
|
0.32
|52-week high
|$219.97
|52-week low
|$115.665
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $219.48
NVIDIA stock forecast
We can see clearly from the chart that the catalyst for the move was NVIDIA stock's strong earnings release last week. NVDA beat on earnings per share (EPS), $1.04 versus $1.02 estimated, and on revenue, $6.51 billion versus $6.33 estimated. NVIDIA also upgraded its Q3 outlook for sales to $6.8 billion versus the $6.53 billion estimate. The initial reaction to the results was negative, but this was quickly turned around as investment banks rushed to upgrade their price targets. Once NVDA stock looked at the previous high we can see the power of volume or lack of it from the volume profile bars on the chart below. We often go on about volume profile and especially how a lack of volume means the chance for a breakout is much higher. NVIDIA stock showed us this perfectly.
Now the key support is at $208.73, the previous high. A breakout should not lead to a retracement below the breakout level. Those long should use trailing stops to maintain profits. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to overbought levels, but we can see from back in June and July how this can remain the case for some time. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed over and confirmed the breakout so all is bullish above $208.73 in our short-term view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?