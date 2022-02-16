Nvidia Stock News and Forecast: What to expect from NVDA earnings?

- Nvidia stock is set to report earnings after the close on Wednesday.
- NVDA stock rallied over 9% on Tuesday as Russia's tension eased.
- Nvidia shares were a top performer in 2021 but so far have struggled in 2022.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares rallied nearly 10% on Tuesday as the company benefited from a more favorable risk backdrop. This was the result of some news flow suggesting Russia was pulling back some forces from the Ukraine border. Riskier assets and growth stocks then outperformed to play catch up as these have been the hardest hit sectors this year. NVDA shares are down nearly 10% this year but are still up 70% in the last 12 months.
Nvidia Stock News
Nvidia releases its Q4 2021 earnings after the close on Wednesday. The semiconductor space has been a top performer in 2021 due to surging demand from lockdown activities, namely working from home and gaming. This has led to shortages of semiconductor chips. Cloud revenues have been strong so far from every major earnings report this quarter. IBM, Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) all reported strong performances from their cloud divisions. Hence, Nvidia should follow suit.
Nvidia shares have suffered some fallout from the abandoned acquisition of Arm, which failed for the most part due to regulatory challenges. This will cost Nvidia over $1 billion. Nvidia is expected to post earnings per share of $1.22 on revenue of $7.42 billion when it reports. Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on the company and indeed we have to go back to 2018 for the last time Nvidia missed earnings on either EPS or revenue.
Nvidia Stock Forecast
Yesterday's move has presented an interesting pivot with the stock sitting just at the top trendline. A break and $310 is the obvious target. Failure and the 200-day moving average at $228 will be the first target of support. That will confirm the downtrend and so bring 2022 lows at $208.88 into focus.
Nvidia (NVDA) chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward mid-1.1300s on upbeat US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early American session and retreated below 1.1370 with the dollar finding some demand on the upbeat data. The US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday that Retail Sales increased by 3.8% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 2%.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3550 after US data
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate around 1.3550 on Wednesday as the greenback stays resilient against its rivals. Retail Sales in the US rose by 3.8% in January, compared to the market expectation of 2%. Russia-Ukraine headlines and FOMC Minutes eyed.
Gold holds above $1,850, stuggles to gather momentum
Gold is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and moving up and down between $1,850 and $1,860. US Treasury bond yields edge lower after the latest US data, helping the yellow metal limit its losses.
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally.
Lucid Group Inc extends rebound from two-week lows amid upbeat mood
NASDAQ: LCID added another 5.21% on Tuesday, extending the previous rebound from two-week lows of $25.68. Despite, the upbeat momentum, LCID stock price fell short of the $29 mark.