Nvidia stock nears all-time high after Loop Capital hikes price target

- Loop Capital pushes NVDA price target from $175 to $250.
- $250 is now the high among Wall Street analysts for Nvidia stock.
- US equity indices are mixed on Wednesday following two days of strong advances.
- Nvidia stock has risen to within striking distance of the January 7 all-time high at $153.13.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has risen more than 3% on Wednesday, just under its all-time high of $153.13 from January 7. The reason for euphoria is Loop Capital hiking its price target by 43% to a new high among Wall Street analysts.
Loop Capital's Ananda Baruah raised his price target on Nvidia from $175 to $250 on Wednesday. Baruah said that Nvidia's near monopoly of AI tech could garner it a $6 trillion market cap if annual factor AI and hyperscaler spending reach the $2 trillion figure in 2028 that Baruah expects.
The NASDAQ Composite leads the indices, up 0.45% at the time of writing. The S&P 500 is barely advancing, up 0.15%. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sinks 0.11% despite holding Nvidia as one of its 30 constituents. Weakness among Verizon (VZ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is holding it back.
JPMorgan put out a survey on Wednesday that should worry the market's bulls. The 2025 Business Leaders Outlook Pulse Survey shows that optimism on the US economy among US middle market executives has plummeted over the past six months from 65% to 32%. Additionally, their outlook on their local economies has dropped from 59% to 35%. Expectations of a recession in the US have risen from 14% to 32% among this same cohort.
Nvidia stock forecast
Nvidia stock is having trouble overcoming the $153.00 level at 11:00 am EST on Wednesday. If it does, then it will surely sail to a new all-time high above January 7's $153.13.
On Wednesday, NVDA broke above the long-term support range (green) from its two-year rally that it dropped out of in early March. Overcoming this obstacle means that NVDA has the ability to make a run for the top of the range near $190, but this will only happen if the macro and internal performance allow it.
Bulls will notice that the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is about to break above its 200-day counterpart, the Golden Cross pattern that typically foreshadows large reversal rallies.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) nearing 72 shows that NVDA might need a period of consolidation before jetting higher. The area near the moving averages in the high $120s may suffice, but there is also critical short-term support in the $140s.
NVDA daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD appears consolidative around 1.1600
EUR/USD retreats slightly and seems to have embarked on a range-bound theme around the 1.1600 neighbourhood. The cautious market sentiment strengthens the US Dollar as investors remain watchful around the recent ceasefire in the Middle East while paying attention to the second testimony by Chair Powell.
GBP/USD trims losses and extends advance beyond 1.3600
GBP/USD manages to regain traction and cut earlier losses, trading around 1.3620 in the American session. Cable approaches its 2025 after a near-term US Dollar correction. Encouraging Middle East headlines and Powell's words back the upbeat mood.
Gold remains offered, sellers retarget $3,300
Gold prices keep their bearish tone for yet another day on Wednesday, down for the sixth consecutive day and en route to a potential challenge of the key $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to the Dollar’s bounce and the recent cautious tone from Powell.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin aims for $110,000 as Ethereum, XRP derivatives show signs of life again
Cryptocurrencies show signs of extending gains on Wednesday, following a sharp recovery from the weekend sell-off, which saw Bitcoin slip below the $100,000 mark. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to bolster sentiment in the market, as reflected by BTC's steady rise.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.