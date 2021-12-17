NVDA Stock Price: Nvidia resumes falling as JPMorgan prefers industry rivals

- NASDAQ:NVDA fell by 6.80% during Thursday’s trading session.
- JPMorgan released its Top Picks for 2022, and NVIDIA was snubbed.
- An Apple iPhone shortage is causing some panic among semiconductor investors.
NASDAQ:NVDA quickly erased any gains it had made at the end of Wednesday’s session, as growth stocks went right back to tanking on Thursday. Shares of NVDA plummeted by 6.80% and closed the trading day at $283.87. NVIDIA has been one tech stock that has been beaten down over the past few weeks, as the stock valuations get trimmed after a substantial gain in 2021. The NASDAQ index itself dropped by a further 2.47% as the tech weakness continued following the speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Mega-cap tech stocks lost big on Thursday as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) fell by 3.93%, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped by 2.56%, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) lost a further 2.91%, and EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) tumbled by 5.03%.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Just a day after Keybanc had a glowing report about the demand for cloud computing services, JPMorgan came out with its list of Hot Stocks Heading into 2022. The list notably included several semiconductor stocks like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), two stocks that are trading at much lower multiples than NVIDIA. This has been the theme amongst Wall Street analysts as of late. NVIDIA has reached a price to earnings of over 90, which has turned many investors to stocks with cheaper valuations.
Nvidia stock forecast
Speaking of Apple, its recent iPhone 13 release is one of the hottest commodities this holiday season. There has already been a shortage of phones announced, especially due to the fact that the ongoing global chip shortage is affecting supply chains. Some industry analysts are wondering whether Apple will be frustrated by the lack of chips and bring all of its manufacturing in-house, like it did with the M1 chips for its Macbook Pro laptops. This would be a bearish sign for the chip sector, particularly for companies like Broadcom which supply the wireless network chips to the phone maker.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1300 after disappointing IFO survey results
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and started to edge lower toward 1.1300. The data from Germany showed that the business confidence weakened in December with the IFO Current Assessment Index declining to 96.9 from 99 in November.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3300 as dollar starts to gather strength
GBP/USD fell below 1.3300 with the risk-averse market environment providing a boost to the greenback. The data from the UK showed Retail Sales increased by 4.7% on a yearly basis in November following October's contraction of 1.5%.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ethereum price needs a swing low confirmation so ETH can rally to $4,500
Ethereum price is at an inflection point as buyers try to set up a bullish regime. If successful, ETH will likely trigger a short-term uptrend that can evolve into a bull rally under certain conditions.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?