NVDA Stock Price and Forecast: With Nvidia earnings preview, what can we expect after AMD?

- Nvidia shares are trading higher in anticipation of earnings on Wednesday.
- NVDA stock is likely also benefitting from a reduction in geo-political tensions.
- Nvidia stock seeks to regain bullish momentum despite 2022 struggle
Nvidia shares were a top performer for holders in 2021, but 2022 has not been as kind so far. This trend is not stock specific as the macroeconomic backdrop has changed dramatically in the space of just a few months. We have gone from predicting three rate rises from the Fed at the start of the year to Fed funds futures now pencilling in up to seven increases and a near certainty of a 50bps rate rise at the March meeting.
We are still unsure the Fed will start so dramatically, but markets have certainly repriced the risker assets accordingly. Geo-political tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine has also added to investors' risk aversion.
Nvidia Stock News
The long mooted deal for British chipmaker Arm is now finally off the table. The news was rumoured for some time but confirmed last week. This saw Nvidia shares post a modest reaction as the rumours had been circulating for some time.
Nvidia has been under pressure though from news of this potential failure as well as the macro environment. Nvidia is down 17% year to date, so investors will be hoping earnings tomorrow can turn things around. Nvidia is expected to post earnings per share of $1.22 on revenue of $7.42 billion. We have to go back to 2018 for the last time Nvidia missed earnings estimates. As this earnings season is showing us, it is guidance and outlook statements that are having the biggest impact on share prices.
Nvidia has to pay SoftBank (Arm's owner) for the proposed acquisition and has already stated it will take a $1.36 billion charge in Q1 2023. Nvidia does get to keep its 20-year license deal with Arm. CitiBank did move to reiterate its buy rating on Nvidia after news of the Arm deal failing was confirmed. The broker said it put a $350 price target on Nvidia.
A strong earnings report from AMD last week did not stop the stock from getting hit heavily on Friday as investors fled from tech and growth and went to safe haven assets.
Nvidia Stock Forecast
The trend here is easily identifiable, and the 200-day moving average beckons at $227. Yearly 2022 lows at $208 would then be next up. Resistance is at $267.
Nvidia (NVDA) chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to mid-1.1300s after EU
EUR/USD continues to edge higher toward the mid-1.1300s during the European session as market mood continues to improve. The data from the euro area showed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded at an annualized rate of 4.6% in the fourth quarter as expected.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3500 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to move sideways above 1.3500 during the European trading hours on Tuesday as investors await geopolitical developments. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.1% in three months to December as expected.
EUR/USD climbs to mid-1.1300s after EU
EUR/USD continues to edge higher toward the mid-1.1300s during the European session as market mood continues to improve. The data from the euro area showed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded at an annualized rate of 4.6% in the fourth quarter as expected.
Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup
Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.