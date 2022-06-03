One of NVIDIA’s chief rivals, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), announced it will be holding an Analyst Day on June 9th. These events provide an update on the business operations as well as the corporate strategy, technology, and product roadmaps. NVIDIA investors will likely be keeping a close eye on AMD’s updates, as the two companies vie for dominance in the gaming and datacenter GPU sectors. Shares of AMD were up 7.28% during Thursday’s session.

Investors certainly heeded the advice of Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya after he chose NVIDIA as his top large-cap sector stock to own. Despite softer than expected guidance from the company at least week’s earnings call, Wall Street analysts continue to show their support for the chip giant. In addition to Arya, Evercore analyst CJ Muse also reiterated his buy rating for the stock. TipRanks shows that Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish with 27 Buy ratings and 0 Sell ratings for NVIDIA, as well as a median price target of $271.41 for the next twelve months.

NASDAQ:NVDA powered higher on Thursday alongside a broader tech rally that sent all three major industries surging into the green. Shares of NVDA jumped higher by 6.94% and closed the bullish session at $195.92. Stocks snapped their two-day losing streak following the Memorial Day long weekend as investors went bargain hunting for some beaten down tech stocks. The Dow Jones saw a wild swing from being down 300 basis points early in the day, to gaining 435 basis points by the closing bell. The S&P 500 added 1.84% and the NASDAQ led the way with a 2.69% gain during the session.

