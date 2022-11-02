North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward east sea that has since been reported to have flown over Japan.
Nevertheless, Japan warns residents to take shelter in the threat of the North Korean missile.
Meanwhile, the BBC reported that the North launched its most missiles in a single day - at least 23 - including one that landed less than 60km (37 miles) off the South's city of Sokcho.
''Seoul responded with warplanes firing three air-to-ground missiles over the disputed maritime demarcation line.
Later Pyongyang fired six more missiles and a barrage of 100 artillery shells.
The North says the launches are in response to large-scale military exercises current being held by South Korea and the United States, which it calls "aggressive and provocative".
On Tuesday, Pyongyang warned they would pay "the most horrible price in history" if they continued their joint military drills, seen as a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.
US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, condemned North Korea's "escalatory launch of ballistic missiles".
The North has tested a record number of missiles this year as tensions have risen.''
The BBC has also warned that despite crippling sanctions, Pyongyang has conducted six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017, and is rumoured to be planning a seventh. ''It has continued to advance its military capability - in breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions - to threaten its neighbours and potentially even bring the US mainland within striking range.''
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finds bids from 0.6350, downside looks likely on Fed-RBA policy divergence
The AUD/USD pair has attempted a recovery after registering a fresh weekly low at 0.6350 in the early Asian session. The greenback bulls are extremely solid after the rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EURUSD plunges 150 pips from weekly highs on Powell’s hawkish remarks after Fed rate hike
The Euro is at the mercy of a hawkish Federal Reserve, as Eurozone PMIs show a recession is lurking. The Federal Reserve’s dovish statement and a hawkish Jerome Powell spurred turmoil in the market, benefitting the safe-haven American dollar.
Gold plunges, eyeing a re-test of $1600 after Powell’s hawkish commentary
Gold price erased Tuesday’s gains following the release of the November monetary policy meeting of the Fed, which finished with the US central bank lifting rates by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00%, the highest level reached since 2008, at around the financial crisis.
Ethereum Classic price takes a 6% hit as the Fed hikes interest rates by 75 bps
Ethereum Classic price is about to lose its four-month-long support following a 6.37% dip. The Federal Reserve raised the interest rates on Wednesday, making it the fourth-largest consecutive hike in history.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.