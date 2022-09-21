Norges Bank meets on Thursday, September 22 at 08:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of five major banks regarding the upcoming central bank's Interest Rate Decision.
Norges Bank is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points to 2.25%. Furthermore, updated macro forecasts and expected rate path will be released this week.
Credit Suisse
“Weaker data reduce risks of an acceleration in the pace of Norges Bank tightening above 50 bps.”
Swedbank
“We believe Norges Bank is likely to continue hiking until it sees a sustained slowdown of inflation, or, alternatively, a profound decline in household consumption together with rising unemployment. We expect a 50 bps rate hike in September, followed by 25 bps rate hikes in November and December, reaching 2.75% at the end of this year.”
TDS
“While the recent inflation readings suggest that at least a 50 bps hike is warranted in September, we think that weak growth and slowing inflation expectations data mean that a 75 bps increase should be off the table. The Bank is already five hikes into its tightening cycle and just raised its policy rate into restrictive territory as of last meeting, albeit just barely. Therefore, we look for a 50 bps hike at the September meeting, followed by sequential 25 bps hikes to reach a terminal rate of 3.25% in 2023Q1.”
ING
“Norway’s central bank stepped up the pace of rate hikes in August, and core inflation has continued to push higher than Norges Bank’s most recent forecasts in June. The message from the August meeting was that the central bank is keen to continue front-loading tightening, and we expect another 50 bps hike. That would take the deposit rate to 2.25%, and we’d expect another 50 bps move in November.”
Commerzbank
“Norges Bank hiked its key rate by another 50 bps to 1.75% in August and signalled further rate hikes as well as an increase in the rate path in September. The market is pricing in 50 bps. That means Norges Bank would have to raise its rate path quite considerably and deliver a hawkish statement to support NOK additionally. The recent regional business survey illustrated that the risks for growth have risen though. Moreover, inflation might begin to peak soon. So it is not certain that Norges Bank will be much more restrictive than it was before. I fear it is more likely to refer to the downside risks for the economy, and I, therefore, see little upside potential for NOK.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 0.9900 on renewed Russia risks, Fed eyed
EUR/USD is extending losses below 0.9900 in early European trading. Russian President Putin's fresh move sparks fresh geopolitical concerns. The US dollar is holding firmer amid risk-aversion. All eyes are on the Fed.
GBP/USD plunges towards 1.1300 amid Russia-led risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping hard to renew a 37-year low near 1.1300, as risk sentiment takes a big hit after Russian President Putin orders partial military mobilization in Ukraine. Intense flight to safety lifts the US dollar ahead of the Fed rate hike decision.
Gold rebounds to near $,1675 on Russia's aggression, Fed in focus
Gold price is staging a solid comeback from near $1,660 region, as investors seek refuge in the traditional safety bet amid renewed Russia-West tensions over Ukraine. The further upside, however, may be capped, as the US dollar strengthens ahead of Fed.
Dogecoin: Can bulls trigger a 50% rally here?
Dogecoin price has collected liquidity resting below the equal lows, which pushed it into a demand zone. This development produces a double spike in buying pressure that could kick-start a run-up for DOGE.
Federal Reserve Preview: Forecasting 5% interest rates? Dollar to move on dot-plot, Powell's pledges Premium
One cat is out of the sack – the Fed is set to stick to the baseline market expectation and raise rates by 75 basis points and refrain from a bigger move. Why am I saying it with growing confidence? Because Timiraos said so.