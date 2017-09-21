Norges Bank increased its likely interest rate path - BBH

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank met and left rates on hold, but increased its likely interest rate path for the second consecutive meeting, notes the analysis team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“Norges Bank now sees the first hike toward the middle of the next year. If so, it will raise rates while the ECB's balance sheet continues to expand, and well before the ECB can raise rates. The krone is the strongest of the majors in the European morning, gaining about 0.5% against the greenback and 0.4% against the euro. The euro held NOK9.30 on the first try. A break could see NOK9.22.”