Norges Bank increased its likely interest rate path - BBH

Norges Bank increased its likely interest rate path - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Norway's central bank, Norges Bank met and left rates on hold, but increased its likely interest rate path for the second consecutive meeting, notes the analysis team at BBH.
Key Quotes
“Norges Bank now sees the first hike toward the middle of the next year. If so, it will raise rates while the ECB's balance sheet continues to expand, and well before the ECB can raise rates. The krone is the strongest of the majors in the European morning, gaining about 0.5% against the greenback and 0.4% against the euro. The euro held NOK9.30 on the first try. A break could see NOK9.22.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.