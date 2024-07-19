No political impetus and high supply from China weigh on Copper price – Commerzbank

“China's customs authority reported record-high exports of unwrought Copper and Copper products for the second month in a row in June. This indicates weak domestic demand. Copper stocks continue to rise: almost 230 thousand tons are now registered at the LME, 120% more than in May. Although Copper stocks on the Shanghai Future Exchange are no longer rising, they remain at a high level.”

“According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, refined Copper production rose slightly again in June and was therefore 3.6% higher than the previous year. This means that the correction, in the course of which Copper production had declined somewhat following the strong growth rates before, did not continue.”

“The communiqué following the Third Plenum of the Communist Party in China was generally considered as vague. Some interpreted the emphasis on high-quality and innovative growth as a willingness to accept a slower pace of growth. Essentially, this indicates a continuation of the previous guidelines and there were no major surprises.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.