NIO Stock Price and News: Shares skyrocket as CEO confirms construction of second plant

Nio’s recent outbreak was long awaited as the stock continued to be rejected at that $44.00 resistance level . Is Nio a good stock to buy? It depends on if you believe the stock can return to its previous levels as it rides this new momentum higher. After gaining nearly 45% during its recent rally, Nio may actually cool off a bit, providing investors a chance to get in before Nio takes the next leg higher.

The main catalyst for Nio’s sudden surge was the confirmation by CEO William Li that the second production plant is already being built in Heifei City , near where Nio is headquartered. This plant is set to redefine Nio’s ability to scale, as it is anticipated that production capacity will double the company’s output to 20,000 vehicles per month. Li stated that Nio believes the plant will be in operation by the third quarter of 2022, which could put Nio ahead of its competition in the Chinese domestic market.

NYSE:NIO has finally managed to break through the $44 price barrier in a big way, and all it took was a major announcement that could shape the company for years to come. To close the week on Friday, Nio gained 6.83% and ended the day sharply higher at $45.68 . Shares broke through the 200-day moving average price of $45.59, and could be on its way to the next resistance level at just under $49.00.

