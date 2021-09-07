NIO Stock Price and News: Nio looks to continue gains this week as rivals trade higher in Hong Kong

Speaking of BYD, shares of the company gained over 8% during Monday’s session on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The reason? The company saw its vehicle deliveries for the month of August grow nearly 400% year over year, as BYD delivered 61,409 new-energy vehicles . It should be noted that this figure does seem a bit inflated as it includes plug-in hybrids, although the case can still be made that BYD Is the top selling electric vehicle brand in China in the current environment.

Nio’s closest domestic rivals were both trading higher in Hong Kong as their American-based ADRs also took the day off. Shares of XPeng (9868.HK) were trading over 1.35% higher at the time of this writing, and Li Auto (2015.HK) had gained over 1.40% so far in the session . On the other hand, Warren Buffett-backed BYD (1211.HK) was trading more than 1.80% lower during Tuesday’s morning session.

NYSE:NIO still has not seen its official IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange, as the company awaits formal word that its application was granted. So on Monday, unlike some of its domestic rivals, Nio’s stock sat idle as the U.S. markets were closed for the Labor Day weekend. Shares of Nio gained 5.76% last week as the stock rode higher on news of record-setting orders in August, despite a dropoff in deliveries . The lower number of deliveries has been attributed to supply chain issues in the global chip industry, which will threaten Nio’s delivery numbers for at least the rest of this year.

