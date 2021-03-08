NIO Stock Price and News: Losses extend as EV sector has its worst week of 2021

- NYSE: NIO dropped by 2.98% on Friday as the electric vehicle bloodbath continued.
- Other companies continue to make up ground on NIO and other industry leaders.
- A domestic rival prepares to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday.
NYSE: NIO and the rest of the electric vehicle industry did not get the friendly rebound that the rest of the markets saw Friday afternoon, as they extended their recent downward spiral. Friday saw NIO shed a further 2.98% to close the whipsaw trading session at $38.11, the stock’s lowest price levels since early November. This marks one of the worst weeks for NIO since its rapid ascent through 2020 and shares have now fallen nearly 45% off of the 52-week high price of $66.99 which hit earlier in 2021.
It is not just sky-high valuations that have knocked companies like NIO off of its highs, but also the rapid advancement of well-established automakers in the EV sector. At the forefront is German manufacturer Volkswagen, who recently predicted its market share of electric vehicles in Europe would reach 70% by 2030. This was particularly alarming to shareholders of NIO and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as both companies have plans for European expansion, especially Tesla which recently completed its new Gigafactory in Germany. Several American automakers are also threatening existing leaders as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) have escalated their electric vehicle production as well.
NIO Stock forecast
One part of Nio’s recent decline was the mixed earnings results and slowdown in vehicle delivery from January to February of 2021. Now, main China rival XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is set to report its earnings on Monday, which could once again have a direct effect on the performance of NIO as well as Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), which posted a surprise profit in Q4 of fiscal year 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
