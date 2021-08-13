NIO stock drops after releasing solid earnings numbers.

NIO drops to $42.47 on Thursday, down 3.45.

NIO delivery growth slowed, disappointing investors.

NIO stock has not reacted well to a reasonable set of numbers released on Wednesday after the market closed. NIO announced Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 of -$0.03 versus the expectations for a -$0.11 results. Revenue was also ahead of forecasts coming in at $1.304 billion versus the $1.298 billion estimates. NIO also guided Q3 sales estimates higher than previous estimates. The results were strong but sales growth slowed month on month and that is why the shares have not pushed ahead. NIO delivered 7931 cars in July down about 2% from June. The CEO did comment on supply chain issues saying the company was working with its partners to solve them. News this morning hits us that one of NIO's suppliers and also Tesla's is seeking to raise $9 billion to expand its production of lithium-ion batteries. Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has looked to raise $9 billion to fund up to six projects to increase production.

Also of note and perhaps being overlooked is that NIO has plans to enter the mass market of electric vehicle production with plans for a more affordable model. The CEO William Li said on the post earnings conference call. Nio is “working on a mass-market new brand that will be positioned similar to Volkswagen and Toyota Motors Corp". “We want to provide better product and service at prices lower than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA),” the CEO added on conference call commentary. NIO also has plans to launch three new models in 2022.

NIO key statistics

Market Cap $69 billion Enterprise Value $56.1 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) -110 Price/Book 16 Price/Sales 22 Gross Margin 15% Net Margin -38% EBITDA 52 week low $10.46 52 week high $66.99 Average Wall Street rating and price target BUY $57.46

NIO stock forecast

While earnings were strong it was delivery numbers that set the tone for Thursday's losses. The year on year and even quarter on quarter growth is good but delivery numbers slowed versus a month earlier. This has happened before back in April and May before a rebound. The resistance at $47.39 remains key to get us out of the current bearish trend. NIO is down again in Friday's premarket and heading for a test of $38.66, the most recent low in this downtrend. Holding above this would be the first test for bulls and end the series of lower lows. Breaking $38.66 should see a test of our support zone at $32 and then $28. The support zone at $28 is the stronger one in terms of volume.