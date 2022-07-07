It was a mostly down day for the EV sector, with the exception of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) which saw its stock surge by 10.4% after reaffirming full-year deliveries of 25,000 EVs. Other stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) were all declining, likely in sympathy with Nio as COVID cases rise in Chinese cities.

As reported on Tuesday, COVID-19 is once again rearing its ugly head in pockets of China. While numbers of the latest variants seem to be on the rise in many regions of the world, China’ zero-COVID policy has had a direct impact on manufacturing and industry within the country. Nio has already had its production shut down following Shanghai lockdowns earlier this year, and now a surge of cases in Anhui is threatening Nio’s Hefei production facility as well. While there has been no official word from the Anhui Province or Nio on any potential lockdowns, investors seem to be keeping their distance from Chinese EV makers for the time being.

NYSE:NIO fell back to the $20.00 price level on Wednesday as the Chinese EV maker searches for direction following a targeted short report last week. Shares of Nio sank by 6.09% and closed the trading session at $20.83. All three major averages rose slightly on Wednesday following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterating a restrictive policy to rein in inflation in the US economy. The Dow Jones added 69 basis points, the NASDAQ gained 0.35%, and the S&P 500 rose for the third straight day after a 0.36% gain during the session.

