While no official new lockdowns have been announced in China, there were videos circulating on social media of the Yunnan airport being locked down due to some new cases in the area. The news is unsettling for Nio investors as the company looked to be moving past any potential lockdowns of production facilities. The fact that the Chinese government is continuing with its zero-covid policy is not great news for Chinese automakers.

Electric vehicles stocks enjoyed a hot start to the month but leveled off on Wednesday. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) dropped by 3.5% as investors weighed CEO Elon Musk’s focus on heading too many companies at the same time. Joining Nio and Tesla in the red were companies like Rivian (RIVN) , Lucid (LCID) , Canoo (GOEV) and Mullen Automotive (MULN) . Ford (F) was one of the only advancing automakers after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating for the stock to Overweight. Ford also announced it would be raising the price of its F-150 Lightning by $5,000 for the second time in as many months.

Nio (NIO) stock erased some of the gains it made during Tuesday’s rally as electric vehicle stocks pulled back during Wednesday trading. Shares of NIO fell by 4.1% and closed the trading session at a price of $16.04. After the best two-day gains for US markets since 2020, all three major indices cooled off on Wednesday as stocks slipped lower into the closing bell. Some better than expected employment data tempered expectations of a near-term Fed pivot. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 42 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.