NIO has been a retail favourite in 2021 with the shares driven to $66.99 in mid-January but has slipped substantially since as investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle (EV) sector has waned. Tesla, the sector leader, has been under pressure, and this has spread to the rest of the EV stocks. Not helping the case has been mainstream auto companies announcing plans to move into the EV space.

NIO is a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer designing, manufacturing and selling smart EVs. NIO is also involved in the autonomous driving sector.

NIO stock prediction

Looking at the big picture, all is not great for NIO. We can clearly see the big fall over the last few months. This may be understandable as NIO is still comfortably higher than this time last year. In April 2020 NIO was trading around $3!

Currently, we have a classic bearish series of lower lows and lower highs. Normally, it is not advised to go against this, but there is some reason to consider a bullish position.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed over, giving a buy signal on March 31. MACD signals can be a bit difficult to trade as they are often late and backward-looking, but in NIO's case the MACD is also confirming the price trend with a higher low. Divergences are stronger signals for the MACD but the combination of the crossover and confirming uptrend in both price and MACD help the bullish argument. We can see from the chart the upward sloping trend line showing the higher lows made by NIO on March 26 versus March 5.

Two key problems exist. Longer term, we can see how well the moving averages have acted as support and resistance, and we have yet to break the 9 or 21-day moving averages. While some traders may prefer to try and identify the trend earlier and get in now, It is better to wait for a break of the 9-day, with a tight stop below it. Once the 21-day is broken, then you can add to the long position and move stops accordingly. A break of the 9-day moving average (currently $38.34) brings resistance from the 21-day as the next level, currently $40.36. A break here, and we are firmly on for a test of resistance at or near $46.16, the March 11 high.

Getting to the $46.16 level will require some reassessment of the trend and maybe take some of the long position off. Breaking $46.16 brings NIO into a new range of $46.16 to $55.68. $46.16 has seen some trial and error previously, so traders would be advised if long to reduce part of their long positions on the first test or adjust their stops upward.

The shorter-term hourly chart gives more detail. One can more clearly see the MACD crossover and also the triangle formation with diminishing price action. Even without a triangle or pennant formation, reduced price action and volatility eventually leads to a sharp breakout and price moves. Traders must identify which move is more likely and trade accordingly while using stops to manage risk. NIO is giving us more bullish clues than bearish.

A break of a triangle formation is the size of the entry – in NIO's case $8.10. This is our target breakout of $46.48, which also corresponds closely to the high from March 11 ($46.16). Once reached, a new reassessment is required, perhaps reducing long positions or moving up our stop loss to bank some profits on a retracement.

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.