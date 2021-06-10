- NIO shares have rallied out of the wedge formation but stalled.
- Citi had helped the bulls by seeing a possible 50% upside.
- Markets on hold before US CPI, but NIO remains bullish.
NIO shares staged a perfect wedge breakout, but the momentum has stalled somewhat at the 100-day moving average resistance. Time to charge up for a move higher perhaps? Activity in markets has been relatively subdued in the lead up to Thursday's US CPI data, apart from the meme stock space of course. NIO does have some meme features but has never quite seen the crazy single-day moves favoured by the 2021 headliners AMC and Gamestop (GME). NIO still did manage to register a 1,000% gain in 2020, so take that meme stocks. Recent delivery data from NIO and its peers have been positive and caused the wedge breakout. Always nice when fundamentals and technicals align.
NIO was charged and ready for the road last week as delivery data was strong and Citi said "expect NIO's monthly new order volumes in May-Jun[e] to be 20-30% higher than the average monthly level in 4Q20 peak season." Citi also mentioned it could see 50% upside in the shares. LiAuto (LI) chimed in with its own strong numbers as deliveries of the company's Li ONE car rose by 101% YoY. Xpeng (XPEV) CEO Brian Gu said, “We are on track to meet or exceed second-quarter delivery numbers, which I think means Chinese EV demand is still very strong.” All in all, there is plenty of positive news flow for the Chinese electric vehicle sector.
NIO stock forecast
Breaking out of the wedge formation is a bullish move and was backed up by the 9 and 21-day moving averages being broken also. Even more, momentum was given by the break of the long-term 200-day moving average. The first test will be resistance at $47.13 with $54.86 being the target of the wedge breakout. Some resistance has been encountered from the 100-day moving average at $44.15, but NIO still remains bullish with the 9-day moving average guiding the trend higher. Support comes just under the $40 level from the top of the wedge formation. Obviously, breaking this level ends the bullish argument. The 200-day moving average now sits at $39.58, making this a strong support area confluecing with the top of the wedge.
Longer term we have identified some strong support zones highlighted in purple. The momentum indicators and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remain in bullish formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.41 ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD treads water around 1.41. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet ahead of US inflation
Gold price is attempting a minor bounce, having witnessed a steep drop following a break below the critical 21-DMA support at 1883. At the time of writing, gold price is trading 0.50% lower at $1880, looking to recapture the 21-DMA.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.
Tesla: Still rangebound as CPI may ignite some moves
Tesla shares remain in low volatility mode. US CPI may give markets some badly needed direction. TSLA again breaks the 200-day moving average.