NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc tumbles lower as delisting concerns for Chinese stocks escalates

- NYSE: NIO fell by 4.67% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- A respected voice in the emerging markets sector says Chinese stocks will delist by 2024.
- Investors are shying away from Nio and following in Ark Invest’s footsteps.
NYSE: NIO has apparently yet to find a bottom as the popular Chinese EV maker continued to plummet during Wednesday’s session. Shares of NIO fell a further 4.67% and closed the trading day $30.79, after being down by as much as 10% during intraday trading hours. It was another tumultuous day for investors although this time, the closing bell brought with it a happy ending. The key turning point for the session was the much anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who provided a timeline on the Fed’s rate hikes for 2022. All three major indices closed the day higher, with the NASDAQ jumping by 2.15% to lead the way.
On Wednesday morning, the Managing Director of emerging markets research at the TCW Group appeared on CNBC and provided a bearish outlook on Chinese ADRs. Loevinger stated that in his opinion, any Chinese stocks that are currently trading on US exchanges will be delisted by 2024. This comes on the heels of renewed fears amongst investors that Chinese companies will refuse the new audit rules implemented by the SEC. Earlier this month, ride-hailing giant DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) already reported it would be delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and relisting in Hong Kong.
NIO stock price
The recent sell off in Nio has actually bolstered the public image of one of its largest domestic rivals in China. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) has been chosen by Cathie Wood of Ark Invest as the Chinese EV maker to invest in as she has added shares numerous times to her Ark ETFs. While Nio still has a much larger market cap than XPeng, the latter has seen its shares perform much better during the recent growth sector weakness. Shares of XPeng were down 2.90% on Wednesday.
