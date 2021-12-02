NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc succumbs to market volatility despite record deliveries

NYSE: NIO fell by 2.12% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Nio reported a 105% year over year increase in vehicle deliveries.

XPeng and Li Auto also reported impressive delivery figures for the month.

NYSE: NIO looked like it was set for a massive day rising by as much as 4% during early intraday trading. This was before the broader markets were hit with a massive reversal after the CDC reported the first stateside cases of the Omicron variant. Shares of Nio ended up falling by 2.12% and closed the tumultuous trading session at $38.30. It was a day full of wild swings on the market, as all three major US indices fell once again. The Dow Jones dumped a further 461 basis points, while the S&P 500 fell by 1.2% and the NASDAQ tumbled by 1.8% after climbing by 1.8% earlier in the session.

Nio tried its best to fend off the market volatility, but ultimately the Chinese EV maker and its domestic peers fell into the close. The market whipsaw ruined what was an otherwise bullish day for the Chinese EV sector, as Nio, XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all reported new monthly records for vehicle deliveries. Nio bounced back from a disappointing October delivery report after upgrades to production facilities affected the number of vehicles that were being manufactured.

NIO stock price

XPeng and Li Auto also reported new records for the month of November, and both companies outpaced Nio once again. The two companies delivered 15,613 and 13,485 vehicles respectively, which far outnumbered the 10,878 delivered by Nio. Of course, Nio’s vehicles are considered a more luxury offering, and Li Auto’s Li One SUV is a hybrid model so it is not exactly an apples to apples comparison. Still, the Chinese EV market is booming right now and all three companies stand to benefit as we head into 2022.