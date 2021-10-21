NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc slips as EV sector pauses ahead of Tesla earnings

Evidently, Nio may not have escaped the sweeping regulatory crackdowns that the Chinese government has been imposing . New proposed guidelines from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology could see EV makers hit with penalties including the cancellation of government subsidies if they do not abide by them. The guidelines are believed to be related to safety concerns about battery fires and a 24-hour emergency response system in case of collisions.

Nio is reportedly set to bring in its flagship ET7 electric drive system to all of its models moving forward. The short-term effect on investors is minimal, but the system is lighter and more energy efficient, so it could potentially lead to more sales in the future for Nio. Manufacturing the same drive system for all vehicles is a benefit for production efficiency as well.

NYSE:NIO spent all of September and October clawing back to the $40 price level, but unfortunately for shareholders, the stock failed to hold that level on Wednesday. Shares of Nio fell by 0.62% to close the trading session at $39.78. The broader markets continued to climb higher on Wednesday as the Dow Jones hit a fresh new all-time high and the S&P 500 rolled to its sixth straight positive session. The NASDAQ was the lone index to close the day in the red as the recent tech-inspired hot streak cooled off for the day. Wednesday also marked Tesla’s quarterly earnings report. The EV leader topped Wall Street estimates for EPS, but fell short on revenues and shares were trading slightly lower in extended hours.

