NIO shares fell sharply after the DIDI saga hurt Chinese stocks.

NIO has retraced to test the 200-day moving average.

Electric vehicle stocks are struggling for momentum.

NIO stock suffered a backlash from the DIDI fallout and has retraced to the 200-day moving average. NIO has thankfully found some support here, but the broader market is beginning to look more negative and this is providing a fresh headwind for NIO. The resistance at $54.86 worked perfectly and with the benefit of hindsight has set up the current bearish situation. The short-term 9 and 21-day moving averages have also been broken, and now the 200-day is the next big level.

Recent delivery numbers from all Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers were strong. LiAuto (LI) posted record June deliveries, up 166% YoY. XPeng (XPEV) posted a 439% yearly gain in deliveries, while NIO itself posted a yearly gain of nearly 116%. This had set the sector up for a strong early July, but NIO ran into strong resistance at $54.86.

NIO statistics

Market Cap $79 billion Price/Earnings -83 last 12 months Price/Sales 25 Price/Book 19 Enterprise Value $56 billion Gross Margin 16% Net Margin Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy $54.89

NIO stock forecast

The recent downtrend has been confirmed by the parallel correction in all major indicators. Releative Strength Index (RSI), Commodity Strength Index (CCI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are all trending lower in line with the price. The sector remains weak on Monday with Tesla (TSLA) down 2% in the premarket, and where Tesla goes all electric vehicle stocks tend to follow.

A break of the 200-day moving average is a strongly negative signal, and NIO will then have a last chance at the 100-day moving average, currently at $41.24. This is the last area of strong volume on the profile chart, with strong volume until $37. Once $37 is broken the volume dimishes and the next support zone to wait for is the May low near $30.