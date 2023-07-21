Share:

In this article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of NIKKEI published in members area of the website. As our members know NIKKEI is showing impulsive bullish sequences that are calling for a further strength. Recently we got a 3 waves pull back that has ended right at the Blue Box zone (our buying area) . In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and trading setup.

NIKKEI Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 07.11.2022

NIKKEI is giving us pull back in 3 waves that are reaching extreme area at 32150-31082 blue box ( buying zone) . We don’t recommend selling the futures and prefer the long side. NIKKEI should ideally make a rally toward new highs or 3 waves bounce alternatively. As our members know Blue boxes are based on 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension area , that we trade in 3, 7, or 11 swing corrective sequence. Once bounce reaches 50 Fibs against the B red high , we will make long position risk free ( put SL at BE) and take partial profits. Invalidation for the long trades is break of 1.618 fib ext : 31082

Official trading strategy on How to trade 3, 7, or 11 swing and equal leg is explained in details in Educational Video, available for members viewing inside the membership area. Quick reminder on how to trade our charts :

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable.

NIKKEI Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 07.19.2022

NIKKEI made good reaction from our buying zone. We call wave 4 red completed at 31811 low. The price has reached and exceeded 50 fibs against the ((b)) black high. Members who took the long trade are enjoying profits now in a risk free positions. We would like to see break of 3 red high, to confirm next leg up is in progress.

Keep in mind that market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time.