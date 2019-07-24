Nikkei hits three-week high, Asian stocks rise on US-China trade developments

- Asian stocks are solidly bid on US-China trade news.
- Nikkei hits three-week highs.
Stocks in Asia are flashing green on Wednesday on signs of progress in the US-China trade war.
Notably, Japan's Nikkei index rose to 21,745 earlier today, the highest level since July 4. The index is currently trading at 21.728, representing 0.52% gains on the day.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is adding 0.84% or 56 points at press time. Aussie stocks seem to have picked up a bid on the decision by Westpac, one of the big four Australian banks, to bring forward the timing of the next rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to October from November.
Other major Asian equities are also gaining altitude with Hong Kong's Hang Seng adding 250 points or 0.88%.
Elsewhere, the Shanghai Composite index is up 1.15%, while the futures on the S&P 500 are flat-lined and South Korea's Kospi is down 0.18%.
Risk sentiment was boosted in the North American session yesterday after a Bloomberg report said that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would be traveling to Shanghai next week for meetings with Chinese officials.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow called it a good sign and said he expects China to start buying US agriculture products soon.
As a result, Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.65% on Tuesday and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 0.68% and 0.58%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German and Eurozone preliminary PMIs
EUR/USD is looking south with a flag breakdown on the technical charts. The EUR could drop to 1.1107, as suggested by the flag breakdown, if the German PMI matches or prints well below estimates, bolstering the case for a European Central Bank rate cut.
GBP/USD: Bears hold the reins amid UK politics/Brexit pessimism
Boris Johnson’s victory in the Tory leadership race fuelled no-deal Brexit fears and resulted in several resignations of key lawmakers. The same stretched the GBP/USD pair’s south-run on the 1.24 handle heading into the London open.
USD/JPY struggles between 38.2% Fib and key support confluence
USD/JPY remains trapped in a tight range around 108.20 levels amid broad USD strength and negative S&P 500 futures, as the bulls await fresh catalysts for the next push higher.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Boris vs Brexit or the testing of the EU
The title could also be Boris vs the City or Boris vs the EU Commission. Each is a center of opposition to the Brexit project and an opponent that must be overcome or circumvented by the new Prime Minister to keep his October 31st promise.