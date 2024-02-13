- India’s Nifty and Sensex opened Tuesday on the wrong footing.
- Nifty and Sensex fell on Monday on a rush for profit-taking and cautious trends in global markets.
- Nifty and Sensex traders wait for the US inflation data for fresh trading impetus.
The Sensex 30 and Nifty 50, India’s key benchmark indices, opened Tuesday on a negative note, taking the lead from the cautious trading on its Asian counterparts.
At the time of writing, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index is attempting a recovery, up 0.10% on the day to trade at 21,638.70. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex 30 is following suit, rising 0.18% to 71,198.22.
Stock market news
- Heavyweight banks, metals and mining companies were the main laggards while pharma and technology sectors helped cap the downside on Monday.
- Major gainers included Dr. Reddy’s laboratories (3.41%), Apollo Hospitals (2.80%), Wipro (2.52%), Divis laboratories (2.29%), HCl technologies (2.41%).
- Major losers included Coal India (-4.76%), Hero Motocorp (-4.37%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (-3.32%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (-3.25%), IndusInd Bank (-2.56%).
- The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Alpex Solar Limited received an overwhelming response from the investors as it recorded 303 times subscriptions till the final day of bidding.
- Rush for profit taking and mixed trends in global markets could be attributed as key factors behind the recent correction in Nifty and Sensex.
- The Indian markets have extended their lead to the highest ever over Hong Kong when it comes to daily trading volumes. While India’s benchmark Nifty was up 22% in the past year, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eroded nearly 25%.
- On Monday, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.1% in January but remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the fifth straight month.
- The Lunar New Year holidays in China and some of the major Asian markets could keep the liquidity thin around the Indian indices. However, traders look forward to Tuesday’s US CPI inflation report and Wednesday’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) release from India for fresh trading impetus.
- US CPI data is likely to have a significant influence on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate path, setting the tone for global markets in the coming days.
Economic Indicator
United States Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: 02/13/2024 13:30:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Why it matters to traders
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is on the defensive above 0.6500, US CPI eyed
AUD/USD is on the defensive while trading above 0.6500 early Tuesday. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar strength, as traders ignored mixed Australian NAB Consumer Confidence data. All eyes now remain on the US CPI data.
USD/JPY testing highs near 149.50 amid US Dollar uptick
USD/JPY is picking up bids to near 149.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The market's nervousness ahead of the US CPI data fuels a fresh US Dollar advance. The US Treasury bond yields also find some support amid a mixed market mood.
Gold looks to retest $2,010 support ahead of US CPI inflation
Gold is keeping its losing momentum intact early Tuesday, falling for the fifth day in a row. XAU/USD price is meandering near five-day lows of $2,012, undermined by a sustained US Dollar (USD) demand, as the US Treasury bond yields see a modest uptick.
Avalanche price could reclaim $50.00 with AVAX Durango upgrade on Fuji testnet
Avalanche price is trading with a bullish bias, nurturing a recovery rally after a strong correction that started on the eve of Christmas, December 24. As altcoins take to a revival recourse, the cryptocurrency could extend the climb to fill its current market range.
US CPI data Preview: Inflation is set to fall in January, but by how much?
The high-impact US Consumer Price Index inflation data for January will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday at 13:30 GMT. Inflation data could alter the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve policy pivot, fuelling extreme volatility around the US Dollar.