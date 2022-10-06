The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September jobs report on Friday, October 7 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of nine major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.
Economists expect a slowdown in US job growth to 250K in September following the 315K increase in August. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain steady at 3.7%.
NBF
“Hiring could have slowed down in the month if previously released soft indicators such as S&P Global’s Composite PMI are any guide. Layoffs may also have eased judging from a decrease in initial jobless claims. With these two trends cancelling each other, payroll growth come in at a still decent 250K. The household survey is expected to show a smaller gain, a development which could nonetheless leave the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%, assuming the participation rate stayed put at 62.4%.”
Commerzbank
“We expect the labor market to continue to lose momentum only slowly and, from the Fed's perspective, to probably still be too strong. Thus, we forecast a job gain of 280K, after 315K in August. The unemployment rate is likely to remain at an extremely low 3.7%.”
CIBC
“Early indications of the health of the US labor market in September suggest that hiring continued at a brisk pace, with 240K jobs likely added. That’s consistent with the improvement seen in initial jobless claims and the Conference Board’s labor differential measure. While that pace of hiring would typically cause the unemployment rate to fall, there is still room for participation gains in the prime-age group, and the unemployment rate could have remained at 3.7% with some increase in participation. We’re not far enough from the consensus to see a material market reaction.”
SocGen
“We project a 280K gain. The unemployment rate for September is expected to decline to 3.6% from 3.7% in August. The monthly flows are volatile. If there are no returnees, or if there is a net exodus from the labor force rather than re-entrants, the unemployment rate could drop even more than the 3.6% we project. Wages are expected to rise 0.5% MoM in September. We view the shortfall seen in August, when wages rose 0.3%, as noise in the data rather than the beginning of a new trend.”
Citibank
“US September Nonfarm Payrolls – Citi: 265K, prior: 315K; Private Payrolls – Citi: 245K, prior: 308K; Average Hourly Earnings MoM – Citi: 0.4%, prior: 0.3%; Average Hourly Earnings YoY – Citi: 5.1%, prior: 5.2%; Unemployment Rate – Citi: 3.6%, prior: 3.7%. An overall slowing trend in monthly payroll growth should continue in September and as the Fed acts to weigh on activity, slowing job growth into 2023 will likely also reflect falling demand for labor and likely job losses. The change in the unemployment rate will also be one of the most important aspect of the jobs report. We expect the unemployment rate to decline modestly to 3.6% but with risk that it remains at 3.7%.”
ING
“We for a solid 200K increase in jobs and the unemployment rate staying low at 3.7% – both pointing to another 75 bps hike from the Federal Reserve on 2 November.”
Wells Fargo
“We look for another solid 275K increase. Another sizable increase in labor force participation would be a welcome development for Fed officials as they attempt the high wire act of bringing labor supply and demand into a healthy balance.”
TDS
“We expect more moderation in payrolls in September to 300K, which still represents a strong pace of job growth. We look for this still very solid gain in employment to also be reflected in a decline in the unemployment rate to 3.6%.”
Barclays
“We expect 250K in NFP, steady unemployment and participation rates, and average hourly earnings to move up 0.4% MoM (5.0% YoY). A strong report could drive the market to fully price a 75 bps rate hike in November, expectations of which had declined recently, and this would further support the dollar.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 0.9850 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to fresh daily lows below 0.9850 in the American session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from Fed's Kashkari on the policy outlook seem to be providing a boost to the greenback and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, closes in on 1.1200
GBP/USD continues to push lower in the second half of the day and trades below 1.1250. The renewed dollar strength on hawkish Fed commentary forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure as markets start to prepare for Friday's jobs report.
Gold retreats to $1,710 area as US yields push higher
Gold lost its traction during the American trading hours and declined to the $1,710 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day despite disappointing jobless claims data from the US, causing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
Dogecoin price and on-chain metrics forecast 35% rally for DOGE
Dogecoin price has been stuck trading between two barriers since August 28. The recent attempt to push through the upper limit indicates that DOGE buyers are ready to push it higher.
TSLA suffers again as Elon Musk moves ahead on Twitter deal
The will, he won't he debate surrounding Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his bid for Twitter continues to rumble. Twitter (TWTR) stock initially soared on Tuesday as reports broke that the deal looked like it was on.