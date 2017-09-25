New Zealand’s Fonterra maintained its milk price forecasts for 2017-2018

New Zealand’s Fonterra maintained its milk price forecasts for 2017-2018By Dhwani Mehta
New Zealand’s dairy giant, Fonterra, announced earlier today that it maintained its milk price forecasts for 2017-2018.
Key Detail (via Reuters):
Farm gate prices unchanged at NZD 6.75 / kg ms
Forecast for EPS at NZD 45 to 55 cents
For total farmer payout of NZD 7.20 to 7.30
