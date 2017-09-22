National party wins New Zealand's elections

National party wins New Zealand's electionsBy Felipe Erazo
New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and the National Party won the general elections with 46.1% of the votes, taking 58 seats in the parliament, while support for Labour Party, led by Jacinda Ardern, was 35.7%.
However, National Party doesn’t have enough votes to form a government, according to the proportional voting system implemented in the country, meaning that Prime Minister would have to negotiate a coalition with other parties. English has said he will seek to find common ground with First Party, led by Winston Peters, in order to secure a fourth term as Prime Minister.
Full Results:
- National (46.1%)
- Labour (35.7%)
- NZ First (7.5%)
- Greens (5.8%)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.