National party wins New Zealand's elections

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and the National Party won the general elections with 46.1% of the votes, taking 58 seats in the parliament, while support for Labour Party, led by Jacinda Ardern, was 35.7%.

However, National Party doesn’t have enough votes to form a government, according to the proportional voting system implemented in the country, meaning that Prime Minister would have to negotiate a coalition with other parties. English has said he will seek to find common ground with First Party, led by Winston Peters, in order to secure a fourth term as Prime Minister.

Full Results: