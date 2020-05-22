New Zealand's fiscal stimulus and QE measures in focus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand explained that the governor Orr said that if more stimulus is needed he'll use more, explaining that it would be a simple way to boost the economy.

Orr says the RBNZ would "probably" stick to buying no more than 50% of the New Zealand Government Bonds in the market, even though this isn't a "magic number".

Meanwhile, the Financial Minister said the concept of helicopter money is being discussed, but not at a level where have details on how it will work, adding that they are keen to make sure fiscal policy remains with the government.