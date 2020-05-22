New Zealand's fiscal stimulus and QE measures in focus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand explained that the governor Orr said that if more stimulus is needed he'll use more, explaining that it would be a simple way to boost the economy.
Orr says the RBNZ would "probably" stick to buying no more than 50% of the New Zealand Government Bonds in the market, even though this isn't a "magic number".
Meanwhile, the Financial Minister said the concept of helicopter money is being discussed, but not at a level where have details on how it will work, adding that they are keen to make sure fiscal policy remains with the government.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bulls pause below 108.00 on BOJ’s status-quo
USD/JPY drops towards 107.50 after BOJ’s maintained the status-quo at its emergency meeting on Friday. BOJ cited virus outbreak fears, shows readiness to act. US-China tussle intensifies with the latest statements from the National People's Congress.
AUD/USD: Sideways churn continues near mid-0.6500s
AUD/USD lacks a clear directional bias despite Australia's outlook downgrade by Fitch. RBA's reduced bond purchases could be helping the AUD avoid losses. China's decision to raise its fiscal deficit target may bode well for the AUD.
NZD/USD remains above 0.6100, shrugs off New Zealand Retail Sales data
NZD/USD pays a little heed to New Zealand’s Q1 Retail Sales while extending recovery moves to 0.6125, despite mixed data, during the early Asian session on Friday. RBNZ’s Yuong Ha said that they expect to hold the OCR at the current level until March 2021.
Gold buyers look to regain control above $1,700
Gold prices extend pullback from a one-week low of $1,717.34, flashed the previous day. Although the US dollar recovery seems to cap the yellow metal’s rise, escalation of the US-China tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) keep the bullion’s safe-haven demand intact.
WTI: Sellers look for entry below weekly support line under $34.00
WTI struggles to remain strong around 10-week top of $34.74. The black gold stays comfortably below the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 11, around $34.75. Weekly horizontal support add to the downside barriers. Bulls may aim to fill the early-March gap during the fresh run-up.